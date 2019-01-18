10 Stocks To Watch For January 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $8.12 billion before the opening bell. Schlumberger shares rose 0.56 percent to $41.60 in after-hours trading.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company sees first-quarter global paid net additions of 8.9 million and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Netflix shares dropped 3.82 percent to $339.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) to have earned $1.8 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion in the latest quarter. State Street shares rose 0.1 percent to $71.12 in after-hours trading.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) issued weak fourth-quarter and FY18 sales guidance. Nautilus shares dipped 34.69 percent to $7.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion. VF Corp shares fell 0.01 percent to $73.25 in after-hours trading.

