Earnings Scheduled For January 18, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $8.12 billion.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.1 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
- Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $443.37 million.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $693.17 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
