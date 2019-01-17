Michigan State University's Department Of Supply Chain Management And FreightWaves Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

Michigan State University's (MSU) Department of Supply Chain Management (MSU Supply Chain), which is part of the Broad College of Business, and FreightWaves, a data/analytics, risk management and information company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The purpose of the agreement is to explore and develop collaborative ways of mutually enhancing FreightWaves and MSU Supply Chain programs, through curricula enhancements, joint events and transportation-related research projects.

According to Cheri Speier-Pero, Chairperson of the MSU Department of Supply Chain Management, "On behalf of the Broad College of Business and the Department of Supply Chain Management, we are excited about the opportunities generated by our partnership with FreightWaves. We hope to integrate FreightWaves' innovative SONAR data/analytics platform and content from FreightWaves' website – which is ranked as the #1 website globally in our industry – into the department's transportation/supply chain management curriculum and research in 2019. In addition, subject matter experts from the company will contribute to the MSU Supply Chain Council."

Craig Fuller, FreightWaves' Chief Executive Officer, said, "All of us at FreightWaves are excited to enter into this agreement with the Michigan State University Department of Supply Chain Management. The department has been recognized for eight years by U.S. News & World Report as number one in supply chain management education and has also been cited similarly by Supply Chain World and Gartner." Fuller continued, "FreightWaves will provide the faculty and students with access and training on the FreightWaves SONAR platform and our innovative events and programming. In addition, MSU Supply Chain will become a member of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), and we expect that BiTA will contribute significantly to blockchain education, research and use-case examples."

The Department offers three levels of degree programs: a bachelor's degree in supply chain management; master's degree in supply chain management; and two distinct doctoral programs in Logistics and Operations & Sourcing Management. The faculty also teach in the Full-Time MBA, Executive MBA and SCM-related certificate programs. The Department focuses on teaching its students at every level how to improve supply chain operations, take costs out of the supply chain, reduce supply chain failures, and mitigate supply chain risk.

The Department's mission statement summary is "to be the global leader in creating and disseminating integrative supply chain management knowledge." The Department is a top-ranked global leader in supply chain management research, education, and outreach. It is also a leading developer and disseminator of supply chain knowledge.

