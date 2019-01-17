Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PreMarket Prep: Airlines And Banks Go Up, Up, And Away
Nick Esquer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2019 5:56pm   Comments
Share:
PreMarket Prep: Airlines And Banks Go Up, Up, And Away
Related
8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Another Day, Another Bank Misses On Earnings: Market Could Be On Defensive
State of the Union from UAL (Seeking Alpha)

The nearly four-week-long government shutdown has created fears that longer TSA lines and poorer customer service from airlines are taking over airports far and wide. And while the shutdown is the craziest game of “Wait-and-See” in U.S. history, air travel—for now—is business as usual. With that confidence in mind, airlines are coming out as big winners.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), United Continental (NASDAQ: UAL), Jet Blue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)—all have moved up in recent days with big-time sympathy plays in motion. Shares of American, for instance, have steadily climbed since last week, starting at around $30 and hitting its high of just under $35 earlier in the day Wednesday. United took flight Wednesday morning, hitting $86 by opening following a Tuesday close of $81.

And banks are cashing in nicely this week as earnings continued to roll in. Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) beat out expectations on its top and bottom lines as it benefited from corporate tax relief and higher interest rates. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) caught fire as well, beating revenue and profit expectations while also grabbing kudos for a gain in equities trading revenue offset a decline in bond trading revenue.

Our Pre-Market Prep show breaks down just how the airlines and banks are carrying on their hot hands and looks at how FAANG stocks are making a comeback.
Listen to the podcast here.

Discussion topics on today’s show:

  • Stellar bank earnings from BAC and GS
  • FISV's acquisition of FDC
  • UAL earnings and the state of the airliners c. 2019

Today’s Guest:

  • Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors (34:45)

Meet the Hosts:
Dennis Dick
Bio: www.premarketprep.com/author/premarketinfo/
Twitter: twitter.com/TripleDTrader

Joel Elconin
Bio: www.premarketprep.com/author/joelelconin/
Twitter: twitter.com/Spus

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud and Stitcher.

Posted-In: airlinesEarnings Fintech News Global Markets Trading Ideas General

 

Related Articles (BAC + AAL)

Bank Season Hits Roadblock As Morgan Stanley Earnings Appear To Disappoint
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cramer Calls Goldman Sachs A Standout, Bank Of America The 'Amazon Of Bank Stocks'
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Electronics for Imaging Drops On Lowered Guidance; Mercer International Shares Surge
Market Has A Lot To Digest Amid Brexit News, China Stimulus, Bank Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Major Weekend Snowstorm To Slam Eastern U.S. Again

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session