10 Stocks To Watch For January 17, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $9.43 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares gained 2.09 percent to $45.42 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares fell 0.2 percent to $350.70 in after-hours trading.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings guidance. HB Fuller shares dipped 10.14 percent to $39.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion. BB&T shares climbed 2.57 percent to close at $47.54 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to have earned $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion in the latest quarter. Fastenal shares dropped 0.86 percent to close at $54.12 on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company also announced a $5 billion buyback plan. CSX shares dropped 2.11 percent to $64.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) to post quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion after the closing bell. J.B. Hunt shares gained 0.05 percent to $97.00 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $10.56 billion. American Express shares slipped 0.01 percent to $99.40 in after-hours trading.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) disclosed a private offering of $250 million convertible senior notes due in 2024. Aurora Cannabis shares tumbled 8.19 percent to $6.73 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion before the opening bell. PPG shares gained 1.52 percent to close at $102.54 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.