10 Stocks To Watch For January 17, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $9.43 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares gained 2.09 percent to $45.42 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $9.43 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares gained 2.09 percent to $45.42 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares fell 0.2 percent to $350.70 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares fell 0.2 percent to $350.70 in after-hours trading. HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings guidance. HB Fuller shares dipped 10.14 percent to $39.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: FUL) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings guidance. HB Fuller shares dipped 10.14 percent to $39.00 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion. BB&T shares climbed 2.57 percent to close at $47.54 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion. BB&T shares climbed 2.57 percent to close at $47.54 on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to have earned $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion in the latest quarter. Fastenal shares dropped 0.86 percent to close at $54.12 on Wednesday.

