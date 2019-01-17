Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2019 4:15am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $9.43 billion.
  • BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
  • M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.5 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $332.37 million.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $195.31 million.
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $106.79 million.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $9.36 billion.
  • MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $285.97 million.
  • Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $173.66 million.
  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $337.64 million.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $67.26 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $10.56 billion.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.5 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $245.86 million.
  • Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $288.32 million.
  • People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $427.04 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $89.16 million.
  • Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: ENFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $12.40 million.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $109.35 million.
  • Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $40.31 million.
  • Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $103.60 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

