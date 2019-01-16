After hosting two game-changing events in 2018, FreightWaves plans to shake up the conference circuit again this spring with Transparency19.

Clocking in one day longer than Transparency18 and MarketWaves18, this year's event promises to be more lively and informative than ever. FreightWaves will bring high-profile keynote speakers, intimate fireside chats and exciting live product demonstrations to Atlanta on May 6-8.

"Transparency18 was a fantastic gathering of all the best minds and technology in the transportation industry," Doug Waggoner, chairman and CEO of Echo Global Logistics said.

While attendees of FreightWaves' past conferences have great things to say about the experience, Transparency19 is poised to deliver even more value and content.

This year's confirmed keynote speakers include Gary Vaynerchuk, chief executive of VaynerMedia; David Rowan, founding editor of WIRED; Andrew Clarke, chief financial officer of C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW); and Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer of J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT).

"Transparency19 is about innovative companies and the technology they're building," Craig Fuller, FreightWaves CEO, said. "Attendees will stay on top of leading trends in transport tech and encounter the most insightful thinkers in our industry and beyond. Our team has worked very hard to make every moment of this conference truly exciting."

One way FreightWaves is keeping the conference exciting is by continuing its hallmark rapid fire demonstrations. Presenters are kept on a strict seven-minute time clock and are not allowed to incorporate PowerPoint presentations into their demos.

To keep things fresh for MarketWaves18 attendees, FreightWaves requires all return presenters to focus on a new product or new functions within their existing product.

With about 100 companies already signed up to attend, this year's event will not only be longer than its predecessors, but also larger. Getting so many key players in the same room means attendees have ample opportunity to network across all industry segments.

Many of last year's attendees are ready to experience both the new and tried and true elements that Transparency19 has to offer.

"We attended FreightWaves' first two conferences in Atlanta and Dallas in 2018 and found the content to strike a nice balance between covering cyclical and secular forces impacting the transportation industry," said Bascome Majors, senior equity research analyst at Susquehanna International Group. "Add in the excellent networking opportunities spanning technology, transportation, and investing, and we'll be back for a third round in Atlanta this May!"

In addition to Echo and Susquehanna, this spring's attendees include industry giants like Schneider National, McLeod Software and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The influence of these mainstay companies, combined with the energy of younger start-ups like Shipwell, Lanehub and Slync.io, fosters an environment of innovation and possibility.

Transportation and technology are colliding to produce rapid change, and Transparency19 offers industry participants a chance to get up to date.

