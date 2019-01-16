Market Overview

Plexus Q1 EPS $0.91 Beats $0.90 Estimate, Sales $765.544M Beat $764.36M Estimate

Benzinga Newdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 4:18pm   Comments
Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) reported quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.90 by 1.11 percent. This is a 21.33 percent increase over earnings of $0.75 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $765.544 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $764.36 million by 0.15 percent. This is a 13.03 percent increase over sales of $677.294 million the same period last year.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

