Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) reported quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.90 by 1.11 percent. This is a 21.33 percent increase over earnings of $0.75 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $765.544 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $764.36 million by 0.15 percent. This is a 13.03 percent increase over sales of $677.294 million the same period last year.