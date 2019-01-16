Market Overview

United Flies After Earnings, And This Chart Shows More Room To Run
Steve Miller , Askslim.com  
 
January 16, 2019 1:51pm   Comments
United Flies After Earnings, And This Chart Shows More Room To Run
Summary:

  • United Contintental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) soared on Wednesday morning, trading 7 percent higher after the company beat Wall Street expectations.
  • Based on its positive market cycles, we believe this stock will continue to push higher.

United Airlines Stock Weekly Chart

United reported earnings per share of $2.41 and total revenue of $10.5 billion, above analyst estimates of $1.98 and $10.4 billion. For the fiscal year, management forecasted earnings of $10-12 per share, which was in line with the $10.93 average estimate.

CEO Oscar Munoz said, "United delivered proof, not just promises in 2018 — even in the face of significant headwinds from higher than expected fuel costs." He also said that the impact from the federal government shutdown was “not significant,” which was different from Delta’s assessment.

In analyzing the market cycles for UAL, we can see that the stock is now in the rising phase of its current cycle. As the stock made a higher high in the last cycle, we believe there is still more room to run in the near and intermediate terms. Our target tests the previous peak, near $98.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsEarnings News Technicals Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

 

