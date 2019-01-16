Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 4:51am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.61 per share on revenue of $7.78 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.16 percent to $179.62 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion after the closing bell. Alcoa shares gained 0.52 percent to $29.05 in after-hours trading.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. United Continental shares climbed 5.91 percent to $86.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares gained 0.38 percent to close at $47.97 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 2.04 percent to close at $49.41 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) reported a $100-million common stock offering. Revance Therapeutics shares dropped 4.41 percent to $19.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion after the closing bell. CSX shares fell 0.25 percent to close at $65.11 on Tuesday.
  • Before the opening bell, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.48 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion. BlackRock shares rose 1.08 percent to close at $400.71 on Tuesday.
  • Electronics For Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) lowered its guidance for the quarter. The company said it expects adjusted earnings of $0.45 to $0.47 per share on revenue of $255 million to $257 million. Electronics For Imaging shares dipped 17.84 percent to $22.33 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $22.45 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.72 percent to $26.74 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + BAC)

Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2019
Bank of America, Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley Cap Off Week Of Big Bank Earnings
Bank Of America Q4 Earnings Outlook
Bank Of America, JPMorgan, Merck, Stratasys: 'Fast Money' Picks For January 15
After Strong Week, Market Comes Under Pressure From China As Earnings Begin
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday