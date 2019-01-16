10 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.61 per share on revenue of $7.78 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.16 percent to $179.62 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion after the closing bell. Alcoa shares gained 0.52 percent to $29.05 in after-hours trading.

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. United Continental shares climbed 5.91 percent to $86.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares gained 0.38 percent to close at $47.97 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 2.04 percent to close at $49.41 on Tuesday.

