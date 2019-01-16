10 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $5.61 per share on revenue of $7.78 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.16 percent to $179.62 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion after the closing bell. Alcoa shares gained 0.52 percent to $29.05 in after-hours trading.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. United Continental shares climbed 5.91 percent to $86.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares gained 0.38 percent to close at $47.97 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 2.04 percent to close at $49.41 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) reported a $100-million common stock offering. Revance Therapeutics shares dropped 4.41 percent to $19.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion after the closing bell. CSX shares fell 0.25 percent to close at $65.11 on Tuesday.
- Before the opening bell, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.48 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion. BlackRock shares rose 1.08 percent to close at $400.71 on Tuesday.
- Electronics For Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) lowered its guidance for the quarter. The company said it expects adjusted earnings of $0.45 to $0.47 per share on revenue of $255 million to $257 million. Electronics For Imaging shares dipped 17.84 percent to $22.33 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $22.45 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.72 percent to $26.74 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.