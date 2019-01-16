Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $22.45 billion.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.61 per share on revenue of $7.78 billion.
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.48 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $864.83 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $806.96 million.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $764.36 million.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $66.41 million.
- Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $296.27 million.
- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $81.89 million.
