Jesse Cohen, aircargo industry veteran has joined the FreightWaves team as Market Expert, Air Cargo. Prior to joining FreightWaves, Cohen has been an executive in both the forwarding and airline communities. He spent over thirty-years with United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), having served as Managing Director of Cargo Pricing and Revenue Management. In this role, he managed a 25-member team, working alongside sales and operations teams to optimize United's $1B cargo business. He then went onto to North American executive roles at Etihad Cargo and SilkWay West Airlines, implementing successful pricing and sales programs.

In recent weeks, FreightWaves has expanded the SONAR platform to include a number of data-sets from the air cargo industry, including global air cargo pricing data from TAC Index and tonnage and air cargo volume data from A4A that breaks down carrier specific tonnage data and regional segment data. Over the next couple of months, FreightWaves expects to expand the current air cargo and international customs data beyond the current indexes on the SONAR platform. In addition to introducing air cargo datasets, FreightWaves expects to increase commentary and coverage of the air cargo market.

With the appointment of Cohen as Air Cargo Market Expert, SONAR subscribers will start to receive air cargo commentary and actionable insights through the Daily Watch, FreightWaves' daily market playbook. Readers of the public version of FreightWaves will also see an increase in editorial coverage and commentary of the airfreight markets.

Over the past year, FreightWaves has been assembling a team of subject matter experts that understand how the freight market works, with deep expertise and experience in various areas of the industry. These individuals are among the most respected in their fields and each have more than a decade of relevant experience in their field. We call this "Tribal Knowledge." Combine this with billions of data-points and what you get is the most reliable set of market indicators and archive of knowledge in the entire industry.

The goal of our team of experts is to publish the research white-papers, interpret market changes, speak at industry conferences, and stay focused on developments that could rapidly alter the industry and marketplace. Our experts include leading thought leaders in economics, weather, energy, behavioral science, freight market pricing, and telematics. The insights our team of experts deliver through various channels is critical to helping the FreightWaves community stay informed and educated.

"We are excited to have Jesse Cohen join the FreightWaves team. He will play a role in helping build out our data models of the air cargo space, identify and source data partners that have fundamental air cargo data, and provide commentary to the FreightWaves audience through our news site, Daily Watch emails, and FreightWaves NOW video updates. He will also participate in industry conferences and on various third-party media channels through our syndication partners that include more than 70 major media outlets around the globe. We are excited to have Jesse join our team," Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves stated.

Cohen has business experience includes North America, Asia, European, Middle East and Latin America air cargo markets. He is based in the Chicago area and has a Masters in International Economics from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink