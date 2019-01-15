Rapid-Fire Pitch: TCA Profitability Program Allows Carriers To See How They Stack Up Against Peers

The TCA Profitability Program, or TPP, is an exclusive performance benchmarking initiative. It consists of eight groups of over 100 motor carriers across North America, as well as online users. The program's aim is to help member carriers improve performance and profitability.

The program has been around since 2002, but it has been enhanced by inGauge, a cloud-based benchmarking tool being developed over the last four years. The tool allows member carriers to see how their own operational and financial metrics stack up against others.

"We have a very unique data set. That data set, in conjunction with the program, we call the Main Street of trucking," Chris Henry said. "Carriers in that program benefit greatly from sharing best practices and ideas with their fellow members."

The inGauge platform features over 230 different KPIs, and members can slice and dice the data into specific peer groups to compare themselves to in real time.

All members can do this anonymously in the online platform. Members who choose to participate in Best Practice Groups also have the ability to see how they stack up on a non-anonymous basis.

As part of the on-boarding process, each new member goes through a thorough data mapping routine, which ensures that the data is valid and accurate before it goes into the pool. This gives member assurance that the data is good.

FreightWaves and TCA have teamed up to create a microsite, Truckload Indexes, that focuses data and commentary, as well as TPP member spotlights and delves into the War on Detention. The data explored on Truckload Indexes includes inGauge data, as well as TCA data housed inside FreightWaves' SONAR.

