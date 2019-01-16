In today’s round-up of the previous week’s top five shakers and fakers (i.e. winners and losers,), we see some major jumps or drops depending on how well company announcements were received. For some, being bought out by a global IT company was a good thing, and for others, failing to create a dependable imaging satellite was a pebble in their path.

Let’s get a better look at last week’s biggest winners and losers.

The Good

(NYSE: LXFT): The Swiss-based software engineering company got a big boom after announcing its acquisition for $2 billion by global IT solutions company (NYSE: DXC). Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN): The mobile app development company debuted its new data ecosystem offering, PhunCoin, touted as a comprehensive data ecosystem for “brands looking for disruptive innovation in mobile user engagement and rewards.”

(NASDAQ: PHUN): The mobile app development company debuted its new data ecosystem offering, PhunCoin, touted as a comprehensive data ecosystem for “brands looking for disruptive innovation in mobile user engagement and rewards.” Wins Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS): Wins Financial saw a 141 percent spike, lifting its price to $52.25. While the stock has more than doubled since the end of 2018, it’s got a long way to go from its 2018 mark of $165.

(NASDAQ: WINS): Wins Financial saw a 141 percent spike, lifting its price to $52.25. While the stock has more than doubled since the end of 2018, it’s got a long way to go from its 2018 mark of $165. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM): Shares went up 18 percent in after-hours trading Friday after the company announced it expected sales of its antibacterial Arikayce to be $9.8 million for the fourth quarter.

(NASDAQ: INSM): Shares went up 18 percent in after-hours trading Friday after the company announced it expected sales of its antibacterial Arikayce to be $9.8 million for the fourth quarter. Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD): Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, which works with digital point-of-sale software, experienced a gain of 7.53 percent from the closing price in the previous trading day.

The Bad

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG): Pretium announced that it's retained legal counsel to look into unusual trading activity in its shares, which resulted in shares dropping down around $7.

(NYSE: PVG): Pretium announced that it's retained legal counsel to look into unusual trading activity in its shares, which resulted in shares dropping down around $7. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX): Coming out of a consistent slip in shares through last week, analysts are giving the pharmaceutical company a strong buy heading into this week.

(NASDAQ: CRNX): Coming out of a consistent slip in shares through last week, analysts are giving the pharmaceutical company a strong buy heading into this week. 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN): The spinoff from Chinese-based fintech company Qihoo saw an IPO last month bank at $16.50 a share before slipping to its low around $10.

(NASDAQ: QFIN): The spinoff from Chinese-based fintech company Qihoo saw an IPO last month bank at $16.50 a share before slipping to its low around $10. AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: AXGN): The Florida-based human tissue research and development company announced its lower-than-expected Q4 earnings, which manifested in shares dropping from around $28 in the middle of last month to its year low of $14.75 last week.

(NASDAQ: AXGN): The Florida-based human tissue research and development company announced its lower-than-expected Q4 earnings, which manifested in shares dropping from around $28 in the middle of last month to its year low of $14.75 last week. Maxar Technologies, Ltd (NYSE: MAXR): The advanced space tech company saw shares dip below $6 and level out just a touch over. The company witnessed a dramatic drop due to its failed testing of its WorldView-4 Imaging Satellite.

