10 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2019 4:30am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $57.99 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.02 percent to $248.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion after the closing bell. United Continental shares gained 0.11 percent to $80.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company narrowed fourth quarter EPS guidance and issued strong FY18 EPS forecast. Big 5 Sporting shares surged 15.15 percent to $3.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion. Delta Air shares declined 0.31 percent to $47.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to have earned $2.25 per share on revenue of $27.28 billion in the latest quarter. JPMorgan will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares gained 0.47 percent to $101.41 in after-hours trading.

  • Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ: THST) reported the commencement of a tender offer to buy up to 1 million shares of common stock. Truett-Hurst shares jumped 25 percent to $2.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit shares dropped 0.26 percent to close at $49.65 on Monday.
  • Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) reported a $200 million common stock offering. Acceleron Pharma shares dropped 7.19 percent to $43.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $21.75 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.04 percent to $48.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) raised its earnings and sales outlook for FY18. Dave & Buster's shares climbed 6.17 percent to $53.90 in the after-hours trading session.

