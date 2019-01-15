10 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $57.99 billion before the opening bell. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.02 percent to $248.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion after the closing bell. United Continental shares gained 0.11 percent to $80.00 in after-hours trading.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) reported stronger-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company narrowed fourth quarter EPS guidance and issued strong FY18 EPS forecast. Big 5 Sporting shares surged 15.15 percent to $3.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion. Delta Air shares declined 0.31 percent to $47.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to have earned $2.25 per share on revenue of $27.28 billion in the latest quarter. JPMorgan will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares gained 0.47 percent to $101.41 in after-hours trading.

