Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 15, 2019 4:10am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $27.28 billion.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $57.99 billion.
  • Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $21.75 billion.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion.
  • IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $792.09 million.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $370.41 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion.
  • Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $165.76 million.
  • Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $51.85 million.
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $246.96 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + FRC)

10 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2019
Government Shutdown Impacts U.S. Airline Industry
After Strong Week, Market Comes Under Pressure From China As Earnings Begin
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

A Former Counsel Of The Chief Rail U.S Rail Regulator Wonders About Its Future Mission