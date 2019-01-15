Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $27.28 billion.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $57.99 billion.
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $21.75 billion.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $10.76 billion.
- IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $792.09 million.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $370.41 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion.
- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $165.76 million.
- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $51.85 million.
- Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $246.96 million.
