5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $17.59 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares rose 0.28 percent to $56.85 in after-hours trading. Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) raised its forecast for the year. The company said it projects full-year adjusted earnings of $0.88 to $0.90 per share, versus earlier forecast of $0.79 to $0.82 per share, and sales of $778.8 million. Yeti shares jumped 10.83 percent to $18.53 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: YETI) raised its forecast for the year. The company said it projects full-year adjusted earnings of $0.88 to $0.90 per share, versus earlier forecast of $0.79 to $0.82 per share, and sales of $778.8 million. Yeti shares jumped 10.83 percent to $18.53 in the after-hours trading session. Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) reported a 3.3 percent drop in its comparable stores sales for the nine-week period ended January 5, 2019 on a shifted basis. Stein Mart shares tumbled 11.29 percent to $1.10 in the after-hours trading session.

