Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $17.59 billion.
- Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $800 thousand.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.
