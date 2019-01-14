Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2019 4:03am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $17.59 billion.
  • Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $800 thousand.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C + LMNR)

Barclays Constructive On US Large-Cap Bank Stocks Ahead Of Earnings Reports
Citigroup Earnings: Will Consumer Banking Offset Expected Weakness In Institutional Business?
Are Big Banks A Buy Before Earnings Season?
Fintech APIs Consolidate As Plaid Buys Quovo In $200M Deal
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 26, 2018
Takeaways From Mnuchin's Phone Call With Big Bank CEOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

5 Most Volatile Earnings Stocks