6 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2019

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong outlook for the first quarter. SYNNEX shares climbed 4.83 percent to $ 91.02

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) reported a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share, down from a loss of $0.11 per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $972,000, down from $2.003 million at the same time last year. SemiLEDs shares dipped 19.87 percent to $2.54 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.1 percent to $9.89 in after-hours trading.

