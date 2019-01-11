6 Stocks To Watch For January 11, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong outlook for the first quarter. SYNNEX shares climbed 4.83 percent to $ 91.02
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) reported a Q1 loss of $0.27 per share, down from a loss of $0.11 per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $972,000, down from $2.003 million at the same time last year. SemiLEDs shares dipped 19.87 percent to $2.54 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.1 percent to $9.89 in after-hours trading.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported up to $1 billion stock repurchase program. The company’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock. Lennar shares rose 1.13 percent to $45.68 in after-hours trading.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) reported a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $5.9 million. The company also lowered its FY19 sales guidance. Aehr Test shares tumbled 34.22 percent to $1.23 in the after-hours trading session.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) shares surged over 5 percent in after-hours trading after outlining strategic changes to the brand and organization. The company also raised fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance by 15 cents to $1.75. The company sees FY18 adjusted earnings of at least $9.50 against a $9.35 estimate. PVH shares jumped 5.89 percent to $104.77 in the after-hours trading session.
