7 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. KB Home shares surged 3.78 percent to $22.81 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion after the closing bell. SYNNEX shares rose 2.23 percent to close at $85.26 on Wednesday.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported a 4.9 percent rise in comparable sales for December and raised its Q4 guidance. Zumiez shares jumped 10 percent to $23.40 in the pre-market trading session.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported upbeat profit for its third quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for 2019. Bed Bath & Beyond shares climbed 16.8 percent to $14.32 in the pre-market trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) to report a quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $16.60 million before the opening bell. FuelCell Energy shares rose 7.2 percent to $0.60 in pre-market trading.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) reported a $6 million common share buyback program. Diana Containerships shares jumped 57.23 percent to $1.25 in the pre-market trading session.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Simulations Plus shares dipped 6.77 percent to $19.00 in the pre-market trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.