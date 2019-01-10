7 Stocks To Watch For January 10, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. KB Home shares surged 3.78 percent to $22.81 in the pre-market trading session.

Wall Street expects SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion after the closing bell. SYNNEX shares rose 2.23 percent to close at $85.26 on Wednesday.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported a 4.9 percent rise in comparable sales for December and raised its Q4 guidance. Zumiez shares jumped 10 percent to $23.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported upbeat profit for its third quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for 2019. Bed Bath & Beyond shares climbed 16.8 percent to $14.32 in the pre-market trading session.

