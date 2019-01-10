Earnings Scheduled For January 10, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $16.60 million.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
