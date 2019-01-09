10 Stocks To Watch For January 9, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares rose 0.14 percent to $42.95 in pre-market trading.

