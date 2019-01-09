Earnings Scheduled For January 9, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $830.47 million.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $922.07 million.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $561.48 million.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $561.32 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $795.17 million.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.53 million.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $99.10 million.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $51.22 million.
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $12.30 million.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $44.80 million.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
