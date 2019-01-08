5 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $238.96 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares fell 1.33 percent to $40.90 in pre-market trading.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) reported a 75 million share offering. Annaly Capital Management shares dropped 2.99 percent to $9.74 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to have earned $2.38 per share on revenue of $425.76 million in the latest quarter. Helen of Troy will release earning before the markets open. Helen of Troy shares rose 2.27 percent to $136.00 in pre-market trading.
- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE: SFE) disclosed that its partner company, Propeller Health, has been acquired by ResMed for $225 million. Safeguard Scientifics shares dropped 4.09 percent to $8.92 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $382.73 million after the closing bell. SMART Global shares fell 6.38 percent to $29.65 in pre-market trading.
