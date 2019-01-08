5 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $238.96 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares fell 1.33 percent to $40.90 in pre-market trading.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) reported a 75 million share offering. Annaly Capital Management shares dropped 2.99 percent to $9.74 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to have earned $2.38 per share on revenue of $425.76 million in the latest quarter. Helen of Troy will release earning before the markets open. Helen of Troy shares rose 2.27 percent to $136.00 in pre-market trading.

