Earnings Scheduled For January 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2019 4:15am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $425.76 million.
  • AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $238.96 million.
  • Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $113.57 million.
  • Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $117.55 million.
  • Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $382.73 million.
  • EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $68.67 million.

