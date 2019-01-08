Earnings Scheduled For January 8, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $425.76 million.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $238.96 million.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $113.57 million.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $117.55 million.
- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
