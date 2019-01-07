5 Stocks To Watch For January 7, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) entered into a loan agreement with Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) for $170 million to fund AR101 commercialization and pipeline advancement. KKR shares gained 6.95 percent to close at $20.00 on Friday, while Aimmune Therapeutics shares dropped 2.97 percent to $23.55 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: KKR) entered into a loan agreement with (NASDAQ: AIMT) for $170 million to fund AR101 commercialization and pipeline advancement. KKR shares gained 6.95 percent to close at $20.00 on Friday, while Aimmune Therapeutics shares dropped 2.97 percent to $23.55 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares declined 6.34 percent to $15.96 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor