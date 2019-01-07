5 Stocks To Watch For January 7, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) entered into a loan agreement with Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) for $170 million to fund AR101 commercialization and pipeline advancement. KKR shares gained 6.95 percent to close at $20.00 on Friday, while Aimmune Therapeutics shares dropped 2.97 percent to $23.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares declined 6.34 percent to $15.96 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) disclosed that it has received authorization to proceed for its IND application for PROTAC therapy to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Arvinas shares declined 5.97 percent to $13.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC) reported that it has acquired branch of PyraMax Bank, FSB. However, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Wintrust Financial shares gained 2.92 percent to close at $69.05 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.