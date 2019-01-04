What The Truck?!? -January 04, 2019
Episode Summary:
WTT episode sponsored by Redwood Logistics
First, JP and Chad are joined by special guest, Sultan of SONAR, Zach Strickland, and all imbibe upon a Bells Two-Hearted in a tip of the cap to JP's go to. They spend 5 Good Minutes with Paul Enos, CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association, and follow that by a rousing rounds of Big deal little deal, what's the deal with you?
Episode Notes:
WTT episode sponsored by Redwood Logistics. First, JP and Chad are joined by special guest, Sultan of SONAR, Zach Strickland, and all imbibe upon a Bells Two-Hearted in a tip of the cap to JP's go to.
Then, they get right down to the headlines of the week.
Distressed LTL carrier Xpress Global Systems snapped up by Aterian Investment Partners
Transport in 2018: the year that ELDs, the economy and the driver squeeze all came together
Relationship between Dallas and Los Angeles explains the freight market in 2018
They spend 5 Good Minutes with Paul Enos, CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association, and follow that by a rousing rounds of Big deal little deal, what's the deal with you?
FMCSA says trucks can use cameras instead of rear-view mirrors
All roads on the Silk Road lead through Xiamen, China
a16z, General Catalyst pour $100M into Samsara at $3.6B valuation
Andrew Silver reflects on MoLo Solutions' first full year of operations
Amazon says it delivered 1 billion holiday `items' for free under Prime service
Freight delays loom if government shutdown goes long-term
The FreightWaves oil report: "Puts" put the pressure on petroleum prices
Electric vehicle manufacturing in China drives metal demand
About the show:
What the Truck?!? is FreightWaves' irreverent podcast breaking down the biggest stories in transportation and logistics.
