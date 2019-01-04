What The Truck?!? -January 04, 2019

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

JP and Chad are joined by special guest, Sultan of SONAR, Zach Strickland, and all imbibe upon a Bells Two-Hearted in a tip of the cap to JP's go to. They spend 5 Good Minutes with Paul Enos, CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association, and follow that by a rousing rounds of Big deal little deal, what's the deal with you?

Distressed LTL carrier Xpress Global Systems snapped up by Aterian Investment Partners

Transport in 2018: the year that ELDs, the economy and the driver squeeze all came together

Relationship between Dallas and Los Angeles explains the freight market in 2018

FMCSA says trucks can use cameras instead of rear-view mirrors

All roads on the Silk Road lead through Xiamen, China

a16z, General Catalyst pour $100M into Samsara at $3.6B valuation

Andrew Silver reflects on MoLo Solutions' first full year of operations

Amazon says it delivered 1 billion holiday `items' for free under Prime service

Freight delays loom if government shutdown goes long-term

The FreightWaves oil report: "Puts" put the pressure on petroleum prices

Electric vehicle manufacturing in China drives metal demand

