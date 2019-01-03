5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $432.05 million before the opening bell. UniFirst shares fell 0.74 percent to $143.93 in after-hours trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) slashed its previously issued first-quarter sales guidance Wednesday from a range of $89 billion to $93 billion to $84 billion — $7.5 billion less than the Street's expectations of $91.5 billion in sales. Apple shares tumbled 7.55 percent to $146.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares jumped around 33 percent in after-hours trading after the company announced it won multiple significant contracts in December. IZEA Worldwide shares climbed 32.69 percent to $1.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) to have earned $0.19 per share on revenue of $122.57 million in the latest quarter. Simply Good Foods will release earnings before the markets open. Simply Good Foods shares gained 0.11 percent to close at $18.92 on Wednesday.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) disclosed that it has secured an order to upgrade multiple microturbines to a C200 microturbine for Benz R&D. Capstone Turbine shares gained 4.74 percent to $0.80 in the after-hours trading session.
