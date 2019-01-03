Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2019 4:07am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $432.05 million.
  • The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE: SMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $122.57 million.
  • Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $126.04 million.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $185.05 million.

