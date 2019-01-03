Earnings Scheduled For January 3, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $432.05 million.
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE: SMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $122.57 million.
- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
