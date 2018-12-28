The following stock has been highlighted by VantagePoint software, an artificial intelligence platform that provides market forecasts 1-3 days in advance. For a free demo click here.

VantagePoint Software reviews five fresh stocks each week. The Hot Stocks Outlook uses VantagePoint market forecasts that are up to 86% accurate to demonstrate how traders can improve their timing and direction. In this week’s VantagePoint review video, we analyze forecasts for Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Roku Inc.(NASDAQ: ROKU).

This Week’s Hot Stocks Outlook

Raytheon

Raytheon ($RTN) had a predictive moving average crossover to the downside in early-December indicating a bearish trend. As soon as the blue line (predictive moving average) crossed below the black line (simple moving average), Vantagepoint Power Traders knew they should start taking short positions in this market because the trend was moving lower. Using the predictive high and low prices in VantagePoint also proved profitable for options traders as well. In 5 trading days, $RTN was down 10.67% or $17.83 per share.

Boston Beer

Boston Beer ($SAM) follows the same idea, but for a much longer trend. It’s really that simple! The market had a crossover to the downside in mid-December when that blue line made the cross below the black line. The neural index also reflected that short-term weakness from green to red. In 24 trading days, $SAM is down 12.23% or $55.28 per share.

Amazon

Amazon.com ($AMZN) follows the same idea. Traders can see that blue line crossed below the black line in early-December, which was a clear indication that a bearish trend was beginning. Each evening, VantagePoint traders review the end of day data in just minutes and set their positions for the next day.

Apple

Apple ($AAPL) is like the others and has had a really long downtrend. The bullish cross happened in early-October. Traders knew, with confidence, that they could begin shorting this market when that crossover of the blue line below the black line. In 50 trading days, $AAPL was down 29.78% or $66.35 per share.

Roku

Roku ($ROKU) is our last trend to the downside. The market had a bearish crossover when that blue line crossed below the black line starting in early-December. Using the data in Vantagepoint, traders can short the market with the predictive highs and buy at the predictive lows. In 12 trading days, $ROKU was down 19.71% or $7.41 per share.