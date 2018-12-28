5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) announced plans to sell its cable TV segment operations to Leveling 8 for $10.8 million. Addvantage Technologies is expected to release Q4 earnings today. Addvantage Technologies shares jumped 21.87 percent to $1.56 in the after-hours trading session.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) filed for a $150 million common stock shelf offering. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares dropped 6.49 percent to $2.16 in the after-hours trading session.
- GEE Group Inc (NYSE: JOB) reported a Q4 loss of $0.09 per share, on sales of $39.93 million. GEE Group shares dipped 23.44 percent to $0.55 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) shares jumped around 19 percent in after-hours trading amid rumors that Green Growth Brands is said to plan a hostile offer for the company. Aphria shares climbed 18.85 percent to $6.62 in the after-hours trading session.
- Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) reported that CEO and Chairman Philip Frost announced a proposed resolution of SEC action. The CEO has agreed to pay a $5.5 million fine to the SEC and will remain and Co-Chairman and CEO. Opko Health shares climbed 10.67 percent to $2.80 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.