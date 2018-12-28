Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For December 28, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2018 4:00am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For December 28, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) is expected to report earnings for the three month period and fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.37 million.

