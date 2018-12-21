5 Stocks To Watch For December 21, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Nike shares climbed 8.34 percent to $73.16 in the pre-market trading session.

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 0.49 percent to $57.00 in pre-market trading.

Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its outlook for the year. Cintas shares gained 5.07 percent to $167.10 in the pre-market trading session.

