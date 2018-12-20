Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $33.75 billion.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.
- Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $10.53 billion.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $782.99 million.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $212.58 million.
- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $108.87 million.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $368.50 million.
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $298.65 million.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $610.50 million.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $9.16 billion.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $96.12 million.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KANG) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
