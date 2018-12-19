10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.14 percent to $36.65 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.14 percent to $36.65 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $645.67 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares rose 0.03 percent to $30.72 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $645.67 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares rose 0.03 percent to $30.72 in after-hours trading. Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance. Jabil shares climbed 11.44 percent to $24.75 in the pre-market trading session.

(NYSE: JBL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance. Jabil shares climbed 11.44 percent to $24.75 in the pre-market trading session. Before the markets open, NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $562.22 million. NCI Building shares gained 0.52 percent to close at $9.73 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: NCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $562.22 million. NCI Building shares gained 0.52 percent to close at $9.73 on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $487.92 million in the latest quarter. Winnebago will release earnings before the markets open. Winnebago shares gained 0.45 percent to $20.05 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor