10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.14 percent to $36.65 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $645.67 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares rose 0.03 percent to $30.72 in after-hours trading.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance. Jabil shares climbed 11.44 percent to $24.75 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $562.22 million. NCI Building shares gained 0.52 percent to close at $9.73 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to have earned $0.65 per share on revenue of $487.92 million in the latest quarter. Winnebago will release earnings before the markets open. Winnebago shares gained 0.45 percent to $20.05 in pre-market trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its FY2019 earnings guidance. FedEx shares dropped 6.01 percent to $173.90 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion after the closing bell. Rite Aid shares gained 1.32 percent to $0.86 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $451.98 million. Pier 1 Imports shares declined 0.99 percent to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported upbeat profit for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak guidance for its second quarter. Micron shares dropped 7.92 percent to $31.41 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $858.62 million before the opening bell. Paychex shares fell 1.27 percent to $63.50 in pre-market trading.
