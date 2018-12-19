Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2018 4:11am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.
  • NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $562.22 million.
  • Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $858.62 million.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $487.92 million.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $645.67 million.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $451.98 million.
  • REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $715.50 million.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MLHR + GIS)

10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2018
Q2 Earnings Outlook For General Mills
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

CSX to Double-Stack Trains Through Baltimore After Century-Old Tunnel is Fixed