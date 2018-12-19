Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.
- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $562.22 million.
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $858.62 million.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $487.92 million.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $645.67 million.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $451.98 million.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $715.50 million.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
