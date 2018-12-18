10 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion before the opening bell. Navistar shares gained 0.46 percent to $23.95 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $17.76 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.42 percent to $182.95 in pre-market trading.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. Oracle shares climbed 6.28 percent to$48.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion. Darden shares dropped 4.19 percent to close at $98.89 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $2.29 per share on revenue of $350.04 million in the latest quarter. FactSet will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet shares dropped 2.48 percent to close at $217.58 on Monday.

