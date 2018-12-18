Earnings Scheduled For December 18, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $350.04 million.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.9 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $982.65 million.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $36.13 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $17.76 billion.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $504.02 million.
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.1 billion.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $900.30 million.
Earnings Scheduled
