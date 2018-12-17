6 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $9.53 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.02 percent to $46.61 in after-hours trading.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) disclosed that the FDA has approved Nplate for use in pediatric patients with immune thrombocytopenia. Amgen shares dropped 2.76 percent to close at $192.07 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to have earned $0.87 per share on revenue of $853.58 million in the latest quarter. Red Hat will release earnings after the markets close. Red Hat shares slipped 0.28 percent to $176.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Hitachi agreed to acquire the power grid division of ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB). Hitachi will acquire 80.1 percent of the power-grid unit with an enterprise value of $11 billion. ABB shares gained 0.66 percent to $19.53 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $462.99 million after the closing bell. HEICO shares declined 0.75 percent to close at $80.88 on Friday.
- Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WTFC) reported the purchase of Chicago Deferred Exchange Co. for $51.9 million in cash. Wintrust Financial shares declined 1.2 percent to close at $67.45 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.