6 Stocks To Watch For December 17, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $9.53 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.02 percent to $46.61 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $9.53 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.02 percent to $46.61 in after-hours trading. Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) disclosed that the FDA has approved Nplate for use in pediatric patients with immune thrombocytopenia. Amgen shares dropped 2.76 percent to close at $192.07 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: AMGN) disclosed that the FDA has approved Nplate for use in pediatric patients with immune thrombocytopenia. Amgen shares dropped 2.76 percent to close at $192.07 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to have earned $0.87 per share on revenue of $853.58 million in the latest quarter. Red Hat will release earnings after the markets close. Red Hat shares slipped 0.28 percent to $176.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor