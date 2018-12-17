Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $9.53 billion.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $853.58 million.
- HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $462.99 million.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $24.01 million.
- Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSE: UWN) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.35 million.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
