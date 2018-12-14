5 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) disclosed a settlement in Shuffle Tech litigation. Scientific games will pay $151.5 million. Scientific Games shares climbed 5.01 percent to $16.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reaffirmed FY2019 guidance at the company's Investor Day Meeting. Earlier in the day, the company announced it's partnering with Uber Eats to bring Starbucks deliveries to nearly a quarter of the company's U.S.-operated stores in 2019. Starbucks shares dropped 3.15 percent to $64.80 in the after-hours trading session.

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) reported third-quarter loss of C$0.28 per share, down from C$0.17 per share year-over-year. Sales came in at C$43.66 million. DavidsTea shares dipped 17.59 percent to $1.64 in the after-hours trading session.

