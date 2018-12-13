7 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $861.48 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares rose 0.78 percent to $32.39 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $861.48 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares rose 0.78 percent to $32.39 in after-hours trading. Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company cut FY18 adjusted EPS guidance. The company also announced it received notification from a significant U.S. customer of a decision not to renew an existing agreement in 2019. Tailored Brands shares dipped 27.06 percent to $14.69 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: TLRD) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company cut FY18 adjusted EPS guidance. The company also announced it received notification from a significant U.S. customer of a decision not to renew an existing agreement in 2019. Tailored Brands shares dipped 27.06 percent to $14.69 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.49 percent to $246.75 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.49 percent to $246.75 in after-hours trading. Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance. Oxford Industries shares tumbled 11.11 percent to $66.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor