7 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $861.48 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares rose 0.78 percent to $32.39 in after-hours trading.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company cut FY18 adjusted EPS guidance. The company also announced it received notification from a significant U.S. customer of a decision not to renew an existing agreement in 2019. Tailored Brands shares dipped 27.06 percent to $14.69 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.49 percent to $246.75 in after-hours trading.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance. Oxford Industries shares tumbled 11.11 percent to $66.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) reported a common stock offering to progress R&D programs. VBI Vaccines shares tumbled 10.24 percent to $1.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $34.76 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares rose 0.57 percent to close at $227.80 on Tuesday.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) issued weak FY18 guidance. The company expects FY18 adjusted earnings of $0.10 to $0.11 per share, on sales of $195 million to $196 million. Limelight Networks shares dipped 23.68 percent to $2.45 in the after-hours trading session.
